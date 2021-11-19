A BIG UP TO PLAZ FOR KEEPING US IN THE LOOP ...

Middlesbrough are close to signing Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly on loan, according to a report by the Daily Mail.Middlesbrough are poised to boost their attacking options by luring the youngster to the Championship.Connolly, 21, has seen his game time with the Seagulls dry up over recent times.Graham Potters side are now set to let him leave on loan for the second-half of the campaign.