One last rant
To be fair OTR is just the same small group who seem to shut down any divergence from saying what they dont like to hear and go over the old debates and intellect of others
But it sort of reminds me of Labour as a party like a microcosm, because nobody is listening and when people say politicians are in a Westminster bubble what theyre saying is the issues the normal person has bares no resemblance to politicians talking about minority issues. As important as they often are. If wages have risen because we left the EU and someone has the right to view that a positive for themselves. What you see is people say no youre wrong and your own circumstances dont matter. Society as a whole is what counts when at the same time nobody else is subjected to that argument against them. When labour are actually arguing against rises in wages and inflation being a concern to keep wages low you know politically under all this something has changed and the Tories are the ones championing this rise.
Where Keir Starmer fits into all this I have no idea. It feels like they have fully morphed into the Liberal Democrats. And I imagine they will do well in metropolitan areas and a few other places. But will shrink pretty much everywhere else. But my guess is Angela Raynor may become leader as even factoring in the recent polls, Labour MPs when polled on a constituency basis will get very nervous and thats when Starmer might be in trouble. I think Yvette Cooper, Milliband, and a lot more will be aware there seat margins are wafer thin and the only chance they have is if 1997 levels of turnout happen. So what they do about that we will wait and see
When people view polls at 35% for both Tories and Labour its worth bearing in mind a) that doesnt mean they are neck and neck as mistakenly interpreted over the road (and they dare discuss the intellect of others) because in a first past the post system and as I said before Labour accumulate votes where they dont need them and lose votes where they do Scotland and the redwall.
If you look at Labour votes as a percentage and look at 2019 which was accepted as a disaster you should notice Corbyn won more votes than Milliband in 2015, Brown in 2010 and Blair in 2006. So again its getting votes where they werent needed even factoring in population increases
Its also a good indicator of what Starmer has to achieve because if you use 2019 as a starting point for Starmer he is 124 seats approximately from an election win
So if we assume he keeps all the ones they have now he needs to win Scotland back 51 which puts him at 255 so about 75 short for Northern Ireland wales and Scotland. Wales is arguably going to change to Plaid Cymru as 2019 was a brexit choice for most. So Starmer needs to keep the 28 seats Labour have in wales and increase from the potential 40 seats available. Northern Ireland is a non starter. And so he has to hit 1997 level of turnouts to win England when data shows Labour voters have traditionally stopped voting for them in predominantly working class areas over decades. And his persona wont help here
Like I keep saying this political landscape of 1997 doesnt exist If Starmer cant win Scotland (which looks unlikely) he will have to declare if he would form a coalition with the SNP. Is the trade of worth it because people in England who want a union wont risk a Labour Government in exchange for a Scotland referendum
So when you create an echo chamber and only discuss the same negative topics coincided with supporting a party that has no policies you remove yourself from all the key issues that the YouGov poll showed. And like Labour what you are seeing is effectively people who want the party to be a protest party
And lastly, how can you discuss the intellect of the average voter and keep saying how misinformed they are and at the same time declare you support a leader and party which you acknowledge doesnt have any policies
Anyone who says I support ANY or a particular party and also acknowledge they have no idea what it stands for has no right to discuss the intellect of the average voter who probably actually votes for issues most aligned to a particular party.
Not being Boris Johnson or the Tories is not a political discussion because they might replace Johnson before an election and then what? And if you dont want a Tory Government you have to persuade people to vote for a particular party which is impossible if they stand for nothing.
And to think Labour stands for re-joining the EU on top? Well thats just idiotic