Author Topic: SIR KIER STARMER DODGES A QUESTION  (Read 231 times)
« on: Yesterday at 04:22:13 PM »
& SQIRMS AT THE QUESTION - YOU CAN HARDLY BLAME HIM - MIND YOU -


POOR JEZZA - IM NOW NOT SURE WHY THE FLY ME LOT OVER THE ROAD GET SO WOUND UP AT A TORY GOVERNMENT SITTING IN POWER---------------------- KIER KNOWS WHY HE JUST WONT SAY IT monkey

WELL WORTH A WATCH....


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16785755/sir-keir-starmer-jeremy-corbyn-pm-boris-johnson/
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:49:34 PM »
Jesus, Starmer is throughly dislike-able  klins

Corbyn won more votes than both Brown and Milliband and it was largely Starmers second referendum that caused Labour the defeat in 2019

He actually comes over as a creep blaming the individual and not mentioning his own role

I thought we never heard from Starmer because he had no policies but its clear he has no policies and is a very off putting individual
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:28:21 AM »
I DON'T DIG TOO DEEP INTO POLITICS - I WOULD SAY AS THINGS STAND I DON'T THINK BORIS OR IF NOT HIM WHOEVER IS IN CHARGE OF THE TORIES COME THE ELECTION - WILL HAVE TOO MUCH TO WORRY ABOUT WITH STARMER IN CHARGE. LABOUR ARE RELYING ON A TORY FUCK UP - AS APPOSE TO OFFERING A GOOD OPPOSITION FIGHT. WHICH IS ACTUALLY BAD NEWS FOR THE VOTING PUBLIC. THE OPPOSITION FROM LABOUR IS AN ONGOING WEAKNESS AND HAS BEEN FOR YEARS.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:39:23 AM »
God knows what Starmer is up to

Labour last general election results

2019 (Corbyn) 202 seats - 10,269,051
2017 (Corbyn) 262 seats - 12,878,460

2015 (Miliband) 232 seats - 9,347,273

2010 (Brown) 258 seats - 8,609,522

2005 (Blair) 355 seats - 9,552,436
2001 (Blair) 412 seats - 10,724,953
1997 (Blair) 418 seats - 13,518,167

Youre looking at approximately 326 seats to form a government. And Blair was heading for hung parliament territory anyway if he had stood in 2010 as it shows the voters were slowly abandoning Labour

One of Labours problems is stay away voters

A few other points to make 50 seats were lost in Scotland under Milliband in 2015 and have never really be re-gained. Any Starmer Government would need them 51 seats to form a government which he is simply not attracting being a London centric leader and ex lawyer and sir plus having no policies and being an establishment leader and totally part of the Westminster establishment that people (particularly in Scotland) are sick of

Next his other concern is stay away voters. We dont know how much damage that second referendum policy will hurt Labour in the long term. At the moment Labour back no return to freedom of movement and no policy to re-join the EU because imagine the shit storm a second referendum policy caused then imagine you want to return to all that toxic politics that everyone was fed up of and tell the public your policy is to re-open that discussion. It would be a disaster for labour

Starmer has also been attacking the left of his own party rather than the Tories (as you point out) but Corbyn showed in 2017 he had a big backing. Not enough for a government but why trash him and the people who felt inspired to start voting labour again? Its a strange battle

Next is in all these statistics there is no split with UKIP - this has always largely been to the detriment of the Tories and it will remain so. But the red wall seats which traditionally voted labour have drifted away from Labour. What they havent liked is the metropolitan middle class take over and will either stay away or vote someone other than Labour.

When most areas see south-east favouritism and Starmer is the Westminster establishmen, what does Andy Burnam and others suggest? More devolution which is clearly what the public want whereas Starmer wants to re-live 1997 which doesnt exist



« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:03:27 AM »
It was worth a read - you know more about politics than i do or ever will :like:
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:09:21 AM »
The public main political concerns or issues accoutring to YouGov are:

Health (the NHS)
Immigration and asylum
Crime
The economy
Taxi
Housing
Education
The environment
Leaving now the EU
Defence and security
Transport
Pensions

And by having no policies nobody knows how you would deal with these on a issue by issue basis. I dont get the idea you dont have any policies and refuse to attack the opposition until near a general election. In fact its so unusual that Ive never seeen it as a tactic. Especially when you attack the left in your party and ex leader.

I think the comments across the road make the same 3 points. 1) Tories and Brexit are bad 2) the public is stupid 3) actually there are just 2
Any discussion beyond that is shut down. Labour voters saying they dont like Starmer is met with confusion because it doesnt fit to the 2 rules of the house. If people say they wont vote Keir Ive yet to see a response other than you must vote Keir. Can you imagine spending so much time debating the intellect of the average voter and your debating skills and lack of persuasive reasoning is basically to pressure people into telling them what they should do and offer no supportive argument. Aside from being the shittest sales technique ever it misses the point people either vote other parties or stay at home. Politics is actually about persuading people to vote for YOUR party.

I mean theyve even convinced themselves Starmer will reverse brexit because they know a) hes a remainer and b) theyve ignore all the actual evidence that he has said Brexit is finished and Labour will not re-enter the EU and there will be no return to freedom of movement. Now when a condition of the single market is there are 4 non negotiable freedoms and freedom of movement is non negotiable unless you defy logic you understand that Labour is really not going to re-open that debate

I just dont think you should discuss others intellect when youre stuck in a time warp and dont really discuss anything other than what you hate.

F-me these people are going to miss the massive global warming political discussion that has pretty much begun and most people are interested in and will ether change their lifestyles accordingly and will want to be involved in changing others in society. Like direct action with insulate Britain or maybe the Green Party or protesting which young people want to be a part of at them moment.


 monkey
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:17:55 AM »
One last rant

To be fair OTR is just the same small group who seem to shut down any divergence from saying what they dont like to hear and go over the old debates and intellect of others

But it sort of reminds me of Labour as a party like a microcosm, because nobody is listening and when people say politicians are in a Westminster bubble what theyre saying is the issues the normal person has bares no resemblance to politicians talking about minority issues. As important as they often are. If wages have risen because we left the EU and someone has the right to view that a positive for themselves. What you see is people say no youre wrong and your own circumstances dont matter. Society as a whole is what counts when at the same time nobody else is subjected to that argument against them. When labour are actually arguing against rises in wages and inflation being a concern to keep wages low you know politically under all this something has changed and the Tories are the ones championing this rise.

Where Keir Starmer fits into all this I have no idea. It feels like they have fully morphed into the Liberal Democrats. And I imagine they will do well in metropolitan areas and a few other places. But will shrink pretty much everywhere else. But my guess is Angela Raynor may become leader as even factoring in the recent polls, Labour MPs when polled on a constituency basis will get very nervous and thats when Starmer might be in trouble. I think Yvette Cooper, Milliband, and a lot more will be aware there seat margins are wafer thin and the only chance they have is if 1997 levels of turnout happen. So what they do about that we will wait and see

When people view polls at 35% for both Tories and Labour its worth bearing in mind a) that doesnt mean they are neck and neck as mistakenly interpreted over the road (and they dare discuss the intellect of others) because in a first past the post system and as I said before Labour accumulate votes where they dont need them and lose votes where they do Scotland and the redwall.

If you look at Labour votes as a percentage and look at 2019 which was accepted as a disaster you should notice Corbyn won more votes than Milliband in 2015, Brown in 2010 and Blair in 2006. So again its getting votes where they werent needed even factoring in population increases

Its also a good indicator of what Starmer has to achieve because if you use 2019 as a starting point for Starmer he is 124 seats approximately from an election win

So if we assume he keeps all the ones they have now he needs to win Scotland back 51 which puts him at 255 so about 75 short for Northern Ireland wales and Scotland. Wales is arguably going to change to Plaid Cymru as 2019 was a brexit choice for most. So Starmer needs to keep the 28 seats Labour have in wales and increase from the potential 40 seats available. Northern Ireland is a non starter. And so he has to hit 1997 level of turnouts to win England when data shows Labour voters have traditionally stopped voting for them in predominantly working class areas over decades. And his persona wont help here

Like I keep saying  this political landscape of 1997 doesnt exist If Starmer cant win Scotland (which looks unlikely) he will have to declare if he would form a coalition with the SNP. Is the trade of worth it because people in England who want a union wont risk a Labour Government in exchange for a Scotland referendum

So when you create an echo chamber and only discuss the same negative topics coincided with supporting a party that has no policies you remove yourself from all the key issues that the YouGov poll showed. And like Labour what you are seeing is effectively people who want the party to be a protest party

And lastly, how can you discuss the intellect of the average voter and keep saying how misinformed they are and at the same time declare you support a leader and party which you acknowledge doesnt have any policies

Anyone who says I support ANY or a particular party and also acknowledge they have no idea what it stands for has no right to discuss the intellect of the average voter who probably actually votes for issues most aligned to a particular party.

Not being Boris Johnson or the Tories is not a political discussion because they might replace Johnson before an election and then what? And if you dont want a Tory Government you have to persuade people to vote for a particular party which is impossible if they stand for nothing.

And to think Labour stands for re-joining the EU on top? Well thats just idiotic

 monkey
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:03:07 AM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 05:49:34 PM
Jesus, Starmer is throughly dislike-able  klins

Corbyn won more votes than both Brown and Milliband and it was largely Starmers second referendum that caused Labour the defeat in 2019

He actually comes over as a creep blaming the individual and not mentioning his own role

I thought we never heard from Starmer because he had no policies but its clear he has no policies and is a very off putting individual

Corbyn was leader in December 2019!

Starmer didnt become leader until April the following year.
Tory Cunt
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:18:06 AM »
Can you continue to break it down Ben, I might be bothered to read it then  monkey
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:22:22 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 11:03:07 AM
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 05:49:34 PM
Jesus, Starmer is throughly dislike-able  klins

Corbyn won more votes than both Brown and Milliband and it was largely Starmers second referendum that caused Labour the defeat in 2019

He actually comes over as a creep blaming the individual and not mentioning his own role

I thought we never heard from Starmer because he had no policies but its clear he has no policies and is a very off putting individual

Corbyn was leader in December 2019!

Starmer didnt become leader until April the following year.

I know but if you watch the video Starmer is asked would Corbyn have made a better leader than Johnson and then went on to say the public (through the ballot box) rejected labour in 2019 and I am making the point that Starmer is not being honest with his own voters from the left/Labour when he keeps repeating this line and is blaming the defeat on the individual (Corbyn) and not his own (Starmers) policy which was to put all of what remaining in the EU entails against remaining in the EU

After re-negotiating a totally new withdrawal agreement (which the Eu said would never happen)

And then Labours policy was to negotiate this new deal and campaign against it. Like Ive said before hes not a politician and no wonder he appears scared of having policies now

2019 loss was in part Corbyn which Starmer blames and in part his own policies. I happen to think 2019 was probably lost because of Starmer first and second Corbyn
