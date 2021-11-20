headset

SIR KIER STARMER DODGES A QUESTION





POOR JEZZA - IM NOW NOT SURE WHY THE FLY ME LOT OVER THE ROAD GET SO WOUND UP AT A TORY GOVERNMENT SITTING IN POWER---------------------- KIER KNOWS WHY HE JUST WONT SAY IT



WELL WORTH A WATCH....





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16785755/sir-keir-starmer-jeremy-corbyn-pm-boris-johnson/





& SQIRMS AT THE QUESTION - YOU CAN HARDLY BLAME HIM - MIND YOU -POOR JEZZA - IM NOW NOT SURE WHY THE FLY ME LOT OVER THE ROAD GET SO WOUND UP AT A TORY GOVERNMENT SITTING IN POWER---------------------- KIER KNOWS WHY HE JUST WONT SAY ITWELL WORTH A WATCH....

Re: SIR KIER STARMER DODGES A QUESTION



Corbyn won more votes than both Brown and Milliband and it was largely Starmers second referendum that caused Labour the defeat in 2019



He actually comes over as a creep blaming the individual and not mentioning his own role



Jesus, Starmer is throughly dislike-ableCorbyn won more votes than both Brown and Milliband and it was largely Starmers second referendum that caused Labour the defeat in 2019He actually comes over as a creep blaming the individual and not mentioning his own roleI thought we never heard from Starmer because he had no policies but its clear he has no policies and is a very off putting individual

Re: SIR KIER STARMER DODGES A QUESTION
I DON'T DIG TOO DEEP INTO POLITICS - I WOULD SAY AS THINGS STAND I DON'T THINK BORIS OR IF NOT HIM WHOEVER IS IN CHARGE OF THE TORIES COME THE ELECTION - WILL HAVE TOO MUCH TO WORRY ABOUT WITH STARMER IN CHARGE. LABOUR ARE RELYING ON A TORY FUCK UP - AS APPOSE TO OFFERING A GOOD OPPOSITION FIGHT. WHICH IS ACTUALLY BAD NEWS FOR THE VOTING PUBLIC. THE OPPOSITION FROM LABOUR IS AN ONGOING WEAKNESS AND HAS BEEN FOR YEARS.



Re: SIR KIER STARMER DODGES A QUESTION
God knows what Starmer is up to



Labour last general election results



2019 (Corbyn) 202 seats - 10,269,051

2017 (Corbyn) 262 seats - 12,878,460



2015 (Miliband) 232 seats - 9,347,273



2010 (Brown) 258 seats - 8,609,522



2005 (Blair) 355 seats - 9,552,436

2001 (Blair) 412 seats - 10,724,953

1997 (Blair) 418 seats - 13,518,167



Youre looking at approximately 326 seats to form a government. And Blair was heading for hung parliament territory anyway if he had stood in 2010 as it shows the voters were slowly abandoning Labour



One of Labours problems is stay away voters



A few other points to make 50 seats were lost in Scotland under Milliband in 2015 and have never really be re-gained. Any Starmer Government would need them 51 seats to form a government which he is simply not attracting being a London centric leader and ex lawyer and sir plus having no policies and being an establishment leader and totally part of the Westminster establishment that people (particularly in Scotland) are sick of



Next his other concern is stay away voters. We dont know how much damage that second referendum policy will hurt Labour in the long term. At the moment Labour back no return to freedom of movement and no policy to re-join the EU because imagine the shit storm a second referendum policy caused then imagine you want to return to all that toxic politics that everyone was fed up of and tell the public your policy is to re-open that discussion. It would be a disaster for labour



Starmer has also been attacking the left of his own party rather than the Tories (as you point out) but Corbyn showed in 2017 he had a big backing. Not enough for a government but why trash him and the people who felt inspired to start voting labour again? Its a strange battle



Next is in all these statistics there is no split with UKIP - this has always largely been to the detriment of the Tories and it will remain so. But the red wall seats which traditionally voted labour have drifted away from Labour. What they havent liked is the metropolitan middle class take over and will either stay away or vote someone other than Labour.



When most areas see south-east favouritism and Starmer is the Westminster establishmen, what does Andy Burnam and others suggest? More devolution which is clearly what the public want whereas Starmer wants to re-live 1997 which doesnt exist







Winston

Re: SIR KIER STARMER DODGES A QUESTION



Health (the NHS)

Immigration and asylum

Crime

The economy

Taxi

Housing

Education

The environment

Leaving now the EU

Defence and security

Transport

Pensions



And by having no policies nobody knows how you would deal with these on a issue by issue basis. I dont get the idea you dont have any policies and refuse to attack the opposition until near a general election. In fact its so unusual that Ive never seeen it as a tactic. Especially when you attack the left in your party and ex leader.



I think the comments across the road make the same 3 points. 1) Tories and Brexit are bad 2) the public is stupid 3) actually there are just 2

Any discussion beyond that is shut down. Labour voters saying they dont like Starmer is met with confusion because it doesnt fit to the 2 rules of the house. If people say they wont vote Keir Ive yet to see a response other than you must vote Keir. Can you imagine spending so much time debating the intellect of the average voter and your debating skills and lack of persuasive reasoning is basically to pressure people into telling them what they should do and offer no supportive argument. Aside from being the shittest sales technique ever it misses the point people either vote other parties or stay at home. Politics is actually about persuading people to vote for YOUR party.



I mean theyve even convinced themselves Starmer will reverse brexit because they know a) hes a remainer and b) theyve ignore all the actual evidence that he has said Brexit is finished and Labour will not re-enter the EU and there will be no return to freedom of movement. Now when a condition of the single market is there are 4 non negotiable freedoms and freedom of movement is non negotiable unless you defy logic you understand that Labour is really not going to re-open that debate



I just dont think you should discuss others intellect when youre stuck in a time warp and dont really discuss anything other than what you hate.



F-me these people are going to miss the massive global warming political discussion that has pretty much begun and most people are interested in and will ether change their lifestyles accordingly and will want to be involved in changing others in society. Like direct action with insulate Britain or maybe the Green Party or protesting which young people want to be a part of at them moment.













The public main political concerns or issues accoutring to YouGov are:Health (the NHS)Immigration and asylumCrimeThe economyTaxiHousingEducationThe environmentLeaving now the EUDefence and securityTransportPensionsAnd by having no policies nobody knows how you would deal with these on a issue by issue basis. I dont get the idea you dont have any policies and refuse to attack the opposition until near a general election. In fact its so unusual that Ive never seeen it as a tactic. Especially when you attack the left in your party and ex leader.I think the comments across the road make the same 3 points. 1) Tories and Brexit are bad 2) the public is stupid 3) actually there are just 2Any discussion beyond that is shut down. Labour voters saying they dont like Starmer is met with confusion because it doesnt fit to the 2 rules of the house. If people say they wont vote Keir Ive yet to see a response other than you must vote Keir. Can you imagine spending so much time debating the intellect of the average voter and your debating skills and lack of persuasive reasoning is basically to pressure people into telling them what they should do and offer no supportive argument. Aside from being the shittest sales technique ever it misses the point people either vote other parties or stay at home. Politics is actually about persuading people to vote for YOUR party.I mean theyve even convinced themselves Starmer will reverse brexit because they know a) hes a remainer and b) theyve ignore all the actual evidence that he has said Brexit is finished and Labour will not re-enter the EU and there will be no return to freedom of movement. Now when a condition of the single market is there are 4 non negotiable freedoms and freedom of movement is non negotiable unless you defy logic you understand that Labour is really not going to re-open that debateI just dont think you should discuss others intellect when youre stuck in a time warp and dont really discuss anything other than what you hate.F-me these people are going to miss the massive global warming political discussion that has pretty much begun and most people are interested in and will ether change their lifestyles accordingly and will want to be involved in changing others in society. Like direct action with insulate Britain or maybe the Green Party or protesting which young people want to be a part of at them moment.

Re: SIR KIER STARMER DODGES A QUESTION



To be fair OTR is just the same small group who seem to shut down any divergence from saying what they dont like to hear and go over the old debates and intellect of others



But it sort of reminds me of Labour as a party like a microcosm, because nobody is listening and when people say politicians are in a Westminster bubble what theyre saying is the issues the normal person has bares no resemblance to politicians talking about minority issues. As important as they often are. If wages have risen because we left the EU and someone has the right to view that a positive for themselves. What you see is people say no youre wrong and your own circumstances dont matter. Society as a whole is what counts when at the same time nobody else is subjected to that argument against them. When labour are actually arguing against rises in wages and inflation being a concern to keep wages low you know politically under all this something has changed and the Tories are the ones championing this rise.



Where Keir Starmer fits into all this I have no idea. It feels like they have fully morphed into the Liberal Democrats. And I imagine they will do well in metropolitan areas and a few other places. But will shrink pretty much everywhere else. But my guess is Angela Raynor may become leader as even factoring in the recent polls, Labour MPs when polled on a constituency basis will get very nervous and thats when Starmer might be in trouble. I think Yvette Cooper, Milliband, and a lot more will be aware there seat margins are wafer thin and the only chance they have is if 1997 levels of turnout happen. So what they do about that we will wait and see



When people view polls at 35% for both Tories and Labour its worth bearing in mind a) that doesnt mean they are neck and neck as mistakenly interpreted over the road (and they dare discuss the intellect of others) because in a first past the post system and as I said before Labour accumulate votes where they dont need them and lose votes where they do Scotland and the redwall.



If you look at Labour votes as a percentage and look at 2019 which was accepted as a disaster you should notice Corbyn won more votes than Milliband in 2015, Brown in 2010 and Blair in 2006. So again its getting votes where they werent needed even factoring in population increases



Its also a good indicator of what Starmer has to achieve because if you use 2019 as a starting point for Starmer he is 124 seats approximately from an election win



So if we assume he keeps all the ones they have now he needs to win Scotland back 51 which puts him at 255 so about 75 short for Northern Ireland wales and Scotland. Wales is arguably going to change to Plaid Cymru as 2019 was a brexit choice for most. So Starmer needs to keep the 28 seats Labour have in wales and increase from the potential 40 seats available. Northern Ireland is a non starter. And so he has to hit 1997 level of turnouts to win England when data shows Labour voters have traditionally stopped voting for them in predominantly working class areas over decades. And his persona wont help here



Like I keep saying this political landscape of 1997 doesnt exist If Starmer cant win Scotland (which looks unlikely) he will have to declare if he would form a coalition with the SNP. Is the trade of worth it because people in England who want a union wont risk a Labour Government in exchange for a Scotland referendum



So when you create an echo chamber and only discuss the same negative topics coincided with supporting a party that has no policies you remove yourself from all the key issues that the YouGov poll showed. And like Labour what you are seeing is effectively people who want the party to be a protest party



And lastly, how can you discuss the intellect of the average voter and keep saying how misinformed they are and at the same time declare you support a leader and party which you acknowledge doesnt have any policies



Anyone who says I support ANY or a particular party and also acknowledge they have no idea what it stands for has no right to discuss the intellect of the average voter who probably actually votes for issues most aligned to a particular party.



Not being Boris Johnson or the Tories is not a political discussion because they might replace Johnson before an election and then what? And if you dont want a Tory Government you have to persuade people to vote for a particular party which is impossible if they stand for nothing.



And to think Labour stands for re-joining the EU on top? Well thats just idiotic



One last rantTo be fair OTR is just the same small group who seem to shut down any divergence from saying what they dont like to hear and go over the old debates and intellect of othersBut it sort of reminds me of Labour as a party like a microcosm, because nobody is listening and when people say politicians are in a Westminster bubble what theyre saying is the issues the normal person has bares no resemblance to politicians talking about minority issues. As important as they often are. If wages have risen because we left the EU and someone has the right to view that a positive for themselves. What you see is people say no youre wrong and your own circumstances dont matter. Society as a whole is what counts when at the same time nobody else is subjected to that argument against them. When labour are actually arguing against rises in wages and inflation being a concern to keep wages low you know politically under all this something has changed and the Tories are the ones championing this rise.Where Keir Starmer fits into all this I have no idea. It feels like they have fully morphed into the Liberal Democrats. And I imagine they will do well in metropolitan areas and a few other places. But will shrink pretty much everywhere else. But my guess is Angela Raynor may become leader as even factoring in the recent polls, Labour MPs when polled on a constituency basis will get very nervous and thats when Starmer might be in trouble. I think Yvette Cooper, Milliband, and a lot more will be aware there seat margins are wafer thin and the only chance they have is if 1997 levels of turnout happen. So what they do about that we will wait and seeWhen people view polls at 35% for both Tories and Labour its worth bearing in mind a) that doesnt mean they are neck and neck as mistakenly interpreted over the road (and they dare discuss the intellect of others) because in a first past the post system and as I said before Labour accumulate votes where they dont need them and lose votes where they do Scotland and the redwall.If you look at Labour votes as a percentage and look at 2019 which was accepted as a disaster you should notice Corbyn won more votes than Milliband in 2015, Brown in 2010 and Blair in 2006. So again its getting votes where they werent needed even factoring in population increasesIts also a good indicator of what Starmer has to achieve because if you use 2019 as a starting point for Starmer he is 124 seats approximately from an election winSo if we assume he keeps all the ones they have now he needs to win Scotland back 51 which puts him at 255 so about 75 short for Northern Ireland wales and Scotland. Wales is arguably going to change to Plaid Cymru as 2019 was a brexit choice for most. So Starmer needs to keep the 28 seats Labour have in wales and increase from the potential 40 seats available. Northern Ireland is a non starter. And so he has to hit 1997 level of turnouts to win England when data shows Labour voters have traditionally stopped voting for them in predominantly working class areas over decades. And his persona wont help hereLike I keep saying this political landscape of 1997 doesnt exist If Starmer cant win Scotland (which looks unlikely) he will have to declare if he would form a coalition with the SNP. Is the trade of worth it because people in England who want a union wont risk a Labour Government in exchange for a Scotland referendumSo when you create an echo chamber and only discuss the same negative topics coincided with supporting a party that has no policies you remove yourself from all the key issues that the YouGov poll showed. And like Labour what you are seeing is effectively people who want the party to be a protest partyAnd lastly, how can you discuss the intellect of the average voter and keep saying how misinformed they are and at the same time declare you support a leader and party which you acknowledge doesnt have any policiesAnyone who says I support ANY or a particular party and also acknowledge they have no idea what it stands for has no right to discuss the intellect of the average voter who probably actually votes for issues most aligned to a particular party.Not being Boris Johnson or the Tories is not a political discussion because they might replace Johnson before an election and then what? And if you dont want a Tory Government you have to persuade people to vote for a particular party which is impossible if they stand for nothing.And to think Labour stands for re-joining the EU on top? Well thats just idiotic

Re: SIR KIER STARMER DODGES A QUESTION
Ben G



Corbyn won more votes than both Brown and Milliband and it was largely Starmers second referendum that caused Labour the defeat in 2019



He actually comes over as a creep blaming the individual and not mentioning his own role



I thought we never heard from Starmer because he had no policies but its clear he has no policies and is a very off putting individual

Jesus, Starmer is throughly dislike-ableCorbyn won more votes than both Brown and Milliband and it was largely Starmers second referendum that caused Labour the defeat in 2019He actually comes over as a creep blaming the individual and not mentioning his own roleI thought we never heard from Starmer because he had no policies but its clear he has no policies and is a very off putting individual

Corbyn was leader in December 2019!



Corbyn was leader in December 2019!
Starmer didnt become leader until April the following year.

Re: SIR KIER STARMER DODGES A QUESTION
Robbso
Can you continue to break it down Ben, I might be bothered to read it then