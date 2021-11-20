Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 20, 2021, 09:39:30 AM
Topic: SIR KIER STARMER DODGES A QUESTION
headset
Yesterday at 04:22:13 PM
& SQIRMS AT THE QUESTION - YOU CAN HARDLY BLAME HIM - MIND YOU -


POOR JEZZA - IM NOW NOT SURE WHY THE FLY ME LOT OVER THE ROAD GET SO WOUND UP AT A TORY GOVERNMENT SITTING IN POWER---------------------- KIER KNOWS WHY HE JUST WONT SAY IT monkey

WELL WORTH A WATCH....


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16785755/sir-keir-starmer-jeremy-corbyn-pm-boris-johnson/
Logged
Winston
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:49:34 PM
Jesus, Starmer is throughly dislike able  klins

Corbyn won more votes than both Brown and Milliband and it was largely Starmers second referendum that caused Labour the defeat in 2019

He actually comes over as a creep blaming the individual and not mentioning his own role

I thought we never heard from Starmer because he had no policies but its clear he has no policies and is a very off putting individual
Logged
headset
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:28:21 AM
I DON'T DIG TOO DEEP INTO POLITICS - I WOULD SAY AS THINGS STAND I DON'T THINK BORIS OR IF NOT HIM WHOEVER IS IN CHARGE OF THE TORIES COME THE ELECTION - WILL HAVE TOO MUCH TO WORRY ABOUT WITH STARMER IN CHARGE. LABOUR ARE RELYING ON A TORY FUCK UP - AS APPOSE TO OFFERING A GOOD OPPOSITION FIGHT. WHICH IS ACTUALLY BAD NEWS FOR THE VOTING PUBLIC. THE OPPOSITION FROM LABOUR IS AN ONGOING WEAKNESS AND HAS BEEN FOR YEARS.
Logged
Winston
Reply #3 on: Today at 07:39:23 AM
God knows what Starmer is up to

Labour last general election results

2019 (Corbyn) 202 seats - 10,269,051
2017 (Corbyn) 262 seats - 12,878,460

2015 (Miliband) 232 seats - 9,347,273

2010 (Brown) 258 seats - 8,609,522

2005 (Blair) 355 seats - 9,552,436
2001 (Blair) 412 seats - 10,724,953
1997 (Blair) 418 seats - 13,518,167

Youre looking at approximately 326 seats to form a government. And Blair was heading for hung parliament territory anyway if he had stood in 2010 as it shows the voters were slowly abandoning Labour

One of Labours problems is stay away voters

A few other points to make 50 seats were lost in Scotland under Milliband in 2015 and have never really be re-gained. Any Starmer Government would need them 51 seats to form a government which he is simply not attracting being a London centric leader and ex lawyer and sir plus having no policies and being an establishment leader and totally part of the Westminster establishment that people (particularly in Scotland) are sick of

Next his other concern is stay away voters. We dont know how much damage that second referendum policy will hurt Labour in the long term. At the moment Labour back no return to freedom of movement and no policy to re-join the EU because imagine the shit storm a second referendum policy caused then imagine you want to return to all that toxic politics that everyone was fed up of and tell the public your policy is to re-open that discussion. It would be a disaster for labour

Starmer has also been attacking the left of his own party rather than the Tories (as you point out) but Corbyn showed in 2017 he had a big backing. Not enough for a government but why trash him and the people who felt inspired to start voting labour again? Its a strange battle

Next is in all these statistics there is no split with UKIP - this has always largely been to the detriment of the Tories and it will remain so. But the red wall seats which traditionally voted labour have drifted away from Labour. What they havent liked is the metropolitan middle class take over and will either stay away or vote someone other than Labour.

When most areas see south-east favouritism and Starmer is the Westminster establishmen, what does Andy Burnam and others suggest? More devolution which is clearly what the public want whereas Starmer wants to re-live 1997 which doesnt exist



« Last Edit: Today at 07:44:19 AM by Winston »
headset
Reply #4 on: Today at 09:03:27 AM
It was worth a read - you know more about politics than i do or ever will :like:
Logged
Winston
Reply #5 on: Today at 09:09:21 AM
The public main political concerns or issues accoutring to YouGov are:

Health (the NHS)
Immigration and asylum
Crime
The economy
Tax
Housing
Education
The environment
Leaving now the EU
Defence and security
Transport
Pensions

And by having no policies nobody knows how you would deal with these on a issue by issue basis. I dont get the idea you dont have any policies and refuse to attack the opposition until near a general election. In fact its so unusual that Ive never seeen it as a tactic. Especially when you attack the left in your party and ex leader.

I think the comments across the road make the same 3 points. 1) Tories and Brexit are bad 2) the public is stupid 3) actually there are just 2
Any discussion beyond that is shut down. Labour voters saying they dont like Starmer is met with confusion because it doesnt fit to the 2 rules of the house. If people say they wont vote Keir Ive yet to see a response other than you must vote Keir. Can you imagine spending so much time debating the intellect of the average voter and your debating skills and lack of persuasive reasoning is basically to pressure people into telling them what they should do. Aside from being the shittest sales technique ever it misses the point people either vote other parties or stay at home. Politics is actually about persuading people to vote for YOUR party.

I mean theyve even convinced themselves Starmer will reverse brexit because they know a) hes a remainer and b) theyve ignore all the actual evidence that he has said Brexit is finished and Labour will not re-enter the EU and there will be no return to freedom of movement. Now when a condition of the single market is there are 4 non negotiable freedoms and freedom of movement is non negotiable unless you defy logic you understand that Labour is really not going to re-open that debate

I just dont think you should discuss others intellect when youre stuck in a time warp and dont really discuss anything other than what you hate.

F-me these people are going to miss the massive global warming political discussion that has pretty much begun and most people are interested in and will ether change their lifestyles accordingly and will want to be involved in changing others in society. Like direct action with insulate Britain or maybe the Green Party or protesting which young people want to be a part of at them moment.


 monkey
Logged
