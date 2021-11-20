Winston

Reply #5 on: Today at 09:09:21 AM



The public main political concerns or issues accoutring to YouGov are:Health (the NHS)Immigration and asylumCrimeThe economyTaxHousingEducationThe environmentLeaving now the EUDefence and securityTransportPensionsAnd by having no policies nobody knows how you would deal with these on a issue by issue basis. I dont get the idea you dont have any policies and refuse to attack the opposition until near a general election. In fact its so unusual that Ive never seeen it as a tactic. Especially when you attack the left in your party and ex leader.I think the comments across the road make the same 3 points. 1) Tories and Brexit are bad 2) the public is stupid 3) actually there are just 2Any discussion beyond that is shut down. Labour voters saying they dont like Starmer is met with confusion because it doesnt fit to the 2 rules of the house. If people say they wont vote Keir Ive yet to see a response other than you must vote Keir. Can you imagine spending so much time debating the intellect of the average voter and your debating skills and lack of persuasive reasoning is basically to pressure people into telling them what they should do. Aside from being the shittest sales technique ever it misses the point people either vote other parties or stay at home. Politics is actually about persuading people to vote for YOUR party.I mean theyve even convinced themselves Starmer will reverse brexit because they know a) hes a remainer and b) theyve ignore all the actual evidence that he has said Brexit is finished and Labour will not re-enter the EU and there will be no return to freedom of movement. Now when a condition of the single market is there are 4 non negotiable freedoms and freedom of movement is non negotiable unless you defy logic you understand that Labour is really not going to re-open that debateI just dont think you should discuss others intellect when youre stuck in a time warp and dont really discuss anything other than what you hate.F-me these people are going to miss the massive global warming political discussion that has pretty much begun and most people are interested in and will ether change their lifestyles accordingly and will want to be involved in changing others in society. Like direct action with insulate Britain or maybe the Green Party or protesting which young people want to be a part of at them moment.