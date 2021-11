& SQIRMS AT THE QUESTION - YOU CAN HARDLY BLAME HIM - MIND YOU -POOR JEZZA - IM NOW NOT SURE WHY THE FLY ME LOT OVER THE ROAD GET SO WOUND UP AT A TORY GOVERNMENT SITTING IN POWER---------------------- KIER KNOWS WHY HE JUST WONT SAY ITWELL WORTH A WATCH....

Corbyn won more votes than both Brown and Milliband and it was largely Starmers second referendum that caused Labour the defeat in 2019



He actually comes over as a creep blaming the individual and not mentioning his own role



