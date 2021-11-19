Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
No Time To Die
On a fire stick near you from today !


Saw it at the cinema and I was rather underwhelmed.
Saw it at the pictures. We paid for the 4dx immersive tickets. Very fucking distracting. Every time I tried to shovel some pick'n fucking mix into my gob my seat started shaking. Imagine attempting a swift wank. As for the film.... aesthetically it was like they'd drained all the colour from it. Everything was in the dark. As the film went on, I became convinced Bond was going to come out, or transition, such were the clunking nods to wokeness -  something I don't usually worry about, but this is Bond for fucks sake. He's supposed to be a lesbian straightening rapist.
But he does die and the 007 acclaim is now a black woman.

:homer:
In Flemings novels Bond is a fairly bad guy who happens to work for the good guys.

Craig had nailed this interpretation of Bond previously but Im still on the fence about this one.
In Flemings novels Bond is a fairly bad guy who happens to work for the good guys.

Craig had nailed this interpretation of Bond previously but Im still on the fence about this one.

Like your sexuality  :alf:
Give us a kiss and Ill tell ya.
