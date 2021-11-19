Ben G



Posts: 4 588 No Time To Die « on: Today at 01:18:46 PM » On a fire stick near you from today !





Saw it at the cinema and I was rather underwhelmed.

Infant Herpes





Re: No Time To Die « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:39:29 PM » Saw it at the pictures. We paid for the 4dx immersive tickets. Very fucking distracting. Every time I tried to shovel some pick'n fucking mix into my gob my seat started shaking. Imagine attempting a swift wank. As for the film.... aesthetically it was like they'd drained all the colour from it. Everything was in the dark. As the film went on, I became convinced Bond was going to come out, or transition, such were the clunking nods to wokeness - something I don't usually worry about, but this is Bond for fucks sake. He's supposed to be a lesbian straightening rapist.

Ben G



Re: No Time To Die « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:57:49 PM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 02:39:29 PM Saw it at the pictures. We paid for the 4dx immersive tickets. Very fucking distracting. Every time I tried to shovel some pick'n fucking mix into my gob my seat started shaking. Imagine attempting a swift wank. As for the film.... aesthetically it was like they'd drained all the colour from it. Everything was in the dark. As the film went on, I became convinced Bond was going to come out, or transition, such were the clunking nods to wokeness - something I don't usually worry about, but this is Bond for fucks sake. He's supposed to be a lesbian straightening rapist.



In Flemings novels Bond is a fairly bad guy who happens to work for the good guys.



In Flemings novels Bond is a fairly bad guy who happens to work for the good guys.Craig had nailed this interpretation of Bond previously but Im still on the fence about this one.