November 19, 2021, 12:07:35 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
This could turn out to be a costly knifing
Author
Topic: This could turn out to be a costly knifing
headset
Posts: 3 404
This could turn out to be a costly knifing
Today
at 11:16:45 AM
£50k Dutch footballer in knife attack... Family member as well
Say no to violence & knife crime it has no place in society.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10217441/Dutch-international-footballer-Quincy-Promes-29-faces-attempte
