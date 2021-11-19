It looks like Headset has finished his morning paper review and fallen back to sleep, bless him
Hes only missed the big story though. That Chris Wilder takes charge of his first game and in front on the smog army woohoo. Oh well Ill do the football thread
Wilder has had a internal break to have some time to work with the players
Im feeling positively positive about this one
*Edit - Like HS2 we were promised the Wilder emojis - But were still waiting
but on a positive note theres still the Warnock ones