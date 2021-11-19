Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 19, 2021
Middlesbrough - Millwall (Could it get any Wilder?)
Today at 09:46:05 AM
It looks like Headset has finished his morning paper review and fallen back to sleep, bless him

Hes only missed the big story though. That Chris Wilder takes charge of his first game and in front on the smog army woohoo. Oh well Ill do the football thread  

Wilder has had a internal break to have some time to work with the players

Im feeling positively positive about this one

 

*Edit - Like HS2 we were promised the Wilder emojis - But were still waiting

 

but on a positive note theres still the Warnock ones

  
Last Edit: Today at 10:09:05 AM by Winston
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:06:22 AM
Broken foot withstanding, I will be attending.


Might have to get a Joe Maxi down the ground like.
Reply #2 on: Today at 10:12:03 AM
Yeah get a Joe Le (Vanessa not Dolly)

 
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:02:25 AM
6 nowt :homer:
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:08:09 AM
Nice easy 3-0 to mark my first visit in quite some time  :mido:
