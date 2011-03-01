Welcome,
Tim Paine
Author
Topic: Tim Paine (Read 72 times)
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 382
Tim Paine
«
on:
Today
at 07:57:54 AM »
Aussie cricket captain has stood down over a sexting scandal, whatever the fuck that is.
Fuck sake, there wont be 22 players left anywhere to hold a match at this rate.
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 582
Re: Tim Paine
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:06:49 AM »
Sent a picture of his cock and asked for a BJ .
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10219813/Australian-cricket-captain-Tim-Paine-quit-sexting-scandal.html
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 136
Re: Tim Paine
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:56:14 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 07:57:54 AM
Aussie cricket captain has stood down over a sexting scandal, whatever the fuck that is.
Fuck sake, there wont be 22 players left anywhere to hold a match at this rate.
Show us yer cock Rob
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 097
Re: Tim Paine
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:13:34 AM »
Got a way with words these cricket lads
Got cleared (swept under the carpet) by the Aussie cricket board a few years ago but press only just got hold of the texts
