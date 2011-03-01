Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 19, 2021, 12:07:16 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tim Paine  (Read 72 times)
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 382


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:57:54 AM »
Aussie cricket captain has stood down over a sexting scandal, whatever the fuck that is.
Fuck sake, there wont be 22 players left anywhere to hold a match at this rate. rava
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 582


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:06:49 AM »
Sent a picture of his cock and asked for a BJ .
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10219813/Australian-cricket-captain-Tim-Paine-quit-sexting-scandal.html
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 136



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:56:14 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:57:54 AM
Aussie cricket captain has stood down over a sexting scandal, whatever the fuck that is.
Fuck sake, there wont be 22 players left anywhere to hold a match at this rate. rava

Show us yer cock Rob  mick
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 097


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:13:34 AM »
Got a way with words these cricket lads  klins  Got cleared (swept under the carpet) by the Aussie cricket board a few years ago but press only just got hold of the texts
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 