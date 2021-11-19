Robbso

Tim Paine « on: Today at 07:57:54 AM »

Fuck sake, there wont be 22 players left anywhere to hold a match at this rate. Aussie cricket captain has stood down over a sexting scandal, whatever the fuck that is.Fuck sake, there wont be 22 players left anywhere to hold a match at this rate. Logged