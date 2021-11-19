headset

« on: Today at 07:49:44 AM »



FFS - either policing is broken or they are fucked if they need to go through that tick sheet.



As tough a job as they have - who in the right mind would want to be a copper with those stupid restrictions - they will end up with a load of idiots in post. If I didn't have a record I would apply myself





The cops might get stick at times - you have to feel for them after reading that article.....



She wants sacking for coming up with that questionnaire for criminals



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10216633/Metropolitan-Police-officers-ask-44-questions-restra



