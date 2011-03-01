Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Ex - Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn
Threatened with a jail sentence if he carries on hanging about with his naughty mates

It would appear he has got bigger things to worry about than suing some bloke off the internet about a photo-shop picture ...rava


He gets about and likes a selfie does Jermey monkey

He knows the right people you might say.... lost

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10219269/Ex-Labour-leader-Jeremy-Corbyn-faces-tens-years-jail-me
Where are actual criminals going to go when the cells are filled with environmental protesters and politicians?

 
 :alf: :alf: Too obvious  :alf:
Winston
Where are actual criminals going to go when the cells are filled with environmental protesters and politicians?

 


IF THE EVENING GAZETTE IS TO BE USED AS A SAMPLE - THE SAME PLACE THEY GET SENT NOW - OUT FREE, AND BACK HOME WITH A SUSPENDED SENTENCE souey
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
:alf: :alf: Too obvious  :alf:



YES' THE CAMERA DOESN'T TELL LIES.
headset
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
:alf: :alf: Too obvious  :alf:



YES' THE CAMERA DOESN'T TELL LIES.

Go n then  mcl will anyone who meets a member of the Israeli government also be jailed?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
headset
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
:alf: :alf: Too obvious  :alf:



YES' THE CAMERA DOESN'T TELL LIES.

Go n then  mcl will anyone who meets a member of the Israeli government also be jailed?

monkey

YOU KNOW ME AND POLITICS BY NOW
DONT BE TYING ME IN KNOTTS BY ASKING QUESTIONS IF ITS NOT IN THE PAPER I WOULDNT KNOW
