November 19, 2021, 02:17:08 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ex - Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn
Author
Topic: Ex - Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn (Read 147 times)
headset
Posts: 3 413
Ex - Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn
«
on:
Today
at 07:38:53 AM
Threatened with a jail sentence if he carries on hanging about with his naughty mates
It would appear he has got bigger things to worry about than suing some bloke off the internet about a photo-shop picture ...
He gets about and likes a selfie does Jermey
He knows the right people you might say....
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10219269/Ex-Labour-leader-Jeremy-Corbyn-faces-tens-years-jail-me
Winston
Posts: 381
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:57:00 AM
Where are actual criminals going to go when the cells are filled with environmental protesters and politicians?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 137
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:53:12 AM
Too obvious
headset
Posts: 3 413
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:13:18 PM
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 07:57:00 AM
Where are actual criminals going to go when the cells are filled with environmental protesters and politicians?
IF THE EVENING GAZETTE IS TO BE USED AS A SAMPLE - THE SAME PLACE THEY GET SENT NOW - OUT FREE, AND BACK HOME WITH A SUSPENDED SENTENCE
headset
Posts: 3 413
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:15:22 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 08:53:12 AM
Too obvious
YES' THE CAMERA DOESN'T TELL LIES.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 137
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:04:16 PM
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 12:15:22 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 08:53:12 AM
Too obvious
YES' THE CAMERA DOESN'T TELL LIES.
Go n then
will anyone who meets a member of the Israeli government also be jailed?
headset
Posts: 3 413
Re: Ex - Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:09:36 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 02:04:16 PM
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 12:15:22 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 08:53:12 AM
Too obvious
YES' THE CAMERA DOESN'T TELL LIES.
Go n then
will anyone who meets a member of the Israeli government also be jailed?
YOU KNOW ME AND POLITICS BY NOW
DONT BE TYING ME IN KNOTTS BY ASKING QUESTIONS IF ITS NOT IN THE PAPER I WOULDNT KNOW
