November 19, 2021, 07:13:47 AM
Author Topic: The racism row takes another turn  (Read 7 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:50:07 AM »
Alex Hales blacks up for a fancy dress party - I'm not really sure of what the problem is in people getting dressed up in fancy dress it's gone on for years. Hales is obviously embroiled in a race row. So things might be different for him as things stand.


Other than that it's people just trying to kill the countries social enjoyment.

I saw something online the other day a load jimmy Saville dressed up look a likes on a stag party with the stag dressed up as a boy scout. It made me laugh. Did I think they were real life pedos - NO

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16779926/england-cricketer-alex-hales-pictured-face-black-racism/
