Posts: 3 392 Pakistan almost get it right « on: Today at 12:33:45 PM »



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10216393/Pakistan-parliament-passes-law-repeat-rapists-chemically They plan to castrate repeat sex offenders - if only they castrated first-time sex offenders - it would get my 100% thumbs up vote.If we cant hang or kill convicted nonces - castrate the dirty bastards 1st time around.That's a vote winner