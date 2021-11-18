Welcome,
November 18, 2021, 10:35:13 PM
Pakistan almost get it right
Author
Topic: Pakistan almost get it right
headset
Posts: 3 392
Pakistan almost get it right
«
on:
Today
at 12:33:45 PM »
They plan to castrate repeat sex offenders - if only they castrated first-time sex offenders - it would get my 100% thumbs up vote.
If we cant hang or kill convicted nonces - castrate the dirty bastards 1st time around.
That's a vote winner
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10216393/Pakistan-parliament-passes-law-repeat-rapists-chemically
Logged
Ollyboro
Posts: 394
Re: Pakistan almost get it right
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:10:19 PM »
Namby pamby liberal poof. I'd castrate their parents in a symbolic representation of blame.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 141
Re: Pakistan almost get it right
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:29:38 PM »
"hang or kill"!!!!!!?????????
Logged
