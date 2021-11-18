Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 18, 2021, 10:35:07 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WOULD LIKE TO SEE OLIVER BURKE COME HERE !!!  (Read 134 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 800


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:13:31 PM »
AS I SAID A FEW MONTHS AGO HE LOOKS A GOOD PLAYER.

WAS SURPRISED TO SEE HIM LEFT OUT AT SHEFF UTD ALTHOUGH THEY DO HAVE A LOT OF OPTIONS.

THEY MAY END UP REGRETTING IT IF HE GETS REGULAR APPEARANCES AND GO ON TO SHOW WHAT HE CAN DO !!!

  https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/football/oliver-burke-to-middlesbrough-is-it-a-good-potential-move-would-he-start-what-does-he-offer/ar-AAQO2TA

Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 800


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:18:16 PM »
 jc

https://youtu.be/kTtnV8vWDZA   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 376


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:34:58 PM »
Why not
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 392


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:35:57 PM »
If we are pink lint - then I would take a punt on him - we could do worse IMO.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 800


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:40:17 PM »
 jc

https://youtu.be/hs6ADjRbnLI
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 868


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:18:12 PM »
Dont rate the guy. WS promising as a youngster now completely lost it - at his present club and former club West Brom. Stay clear
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 800


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:27:01 PM »
https://www.google.com/amp/s/footballleagueworld.co.uk/would-make-a-lot-of-sense-middlesbrough-eyeing-move-for-sheffield-united-outcast-the-verdict/amp/
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 095


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:57:05 PM »
What happened to him, has he been injured or just not developed as hoped 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 800


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:49:44 PM »
OUT OF FAVOUR. SHEFF UTD LOTS OF STRIKER OPTIONS.

DON'T THINK THE NEW MANAGER KNOWS WHAT HE'S GOT.

COULD BE TRAORE MK II IF HE COMES HERE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 