November 18, 2021, 12:22:23 PM
WOULD LIKE TO SEE OLIVER BURKE COME HERE !!!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 12:13:31 PM »
AS I SAID A FEW MONTHS AGO HE LOOKS A GOOD PLAYER.

WAS SURPRISED TO SEE HIM LEFT OUT AT SHEFF UTD ALTHOUGH THEY DO HAVE A LOT OF OPTIONS.

THEY MAY END UP REGRETTING IT IF HE GETS REGULAR APPEARANCES AND GO ON TO SHOW WHAT HE CAN DO !!!

  https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/football/oliver-burke-to-middlesbrough-is-it-a-good-potential-move-would-he-start-what-does-he-offer/ar-AAQO2TA

Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:18:16 PM »
 jc

https://youtu.be/kTtnV8vWDZA   
