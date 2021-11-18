Welcome,
November 18, 2021, 03:17:58 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Singing a left back !
Author
Topic: Singing a left back ! (Read 86 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 577
Singing a left back !
«
on:
Today
at 11:11:17 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/neil-taylor-expected-sign-middlesbrough-22196579
If he can keep fit then its a no brain Jonny
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 092
Re: Singing a left back !
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:45:46 AM »
Yes we've been lacking in that area and while he's probably not going to be around long could do a job.
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 799
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Singing a left back !
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:56:03 AM »
LOOKS LIKE MY PREDICTION THE OTHER WEEK COULD BE COMING TO FRUITION !!!
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/football/oliver-burke-to-middlesbrough-is-it-a-good-potential-move-would-he-start-what-does-he-offer/ar-AAQO2TA
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 799
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Singing a left back !
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:00:50 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on November 07, 2021, 02:19:47 PM
BROKE THE 100 POINTS BARRIER WITH NORTHAMPTON AND SHEFF UTD.
WONDER IF HE COULD GET US OLIVER BURKE FROM SHEFF UTD ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 868
Re: Singing a left back !
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:19:04 PM »
Unusual- a singing left back!!
Loading...