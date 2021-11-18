Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 18, 2021, 12:22:04 PM
Author Topic: Singing a left back !  (Read 37 times)
Ben G
Posts: 4 577


« on: Today at 11:11:17 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/neil-taylor-expected-sign-middlesbrough-22196579


If he can keep fit then its a no brain Jonny
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 092


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:45:46 AM »
Yes we've been lacking in that area and while he's probably not going to be around long could do a job.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 796


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:56:03 AM »
LOOKS LIKE MY PREDICTION THE OTHER WEEK COULD BE COMING TO FRUITION !!!

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/football/oliver-burke-to-middlesbrough-is-it-a-good-potential-move-would-he-start-what-does-he-offer/ar-AAQO2TA 
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 796


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:00:50 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on November 07, 2021, 02:19:47 PM
BROKE THE 100 POINTS BARRIER WITH NORTHAMPTON AND SHEFF UTD.

WONDER IF HE COULD GET US OLIVER BURKE FROM SHEFF UTD ???
