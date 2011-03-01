Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Jeremy Corbyn & this fake reef photo  (Read 229 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 10:59:57 AM »
Naughty but it did give me a chuckle at the same time monkey


Suing the bloke who done it - no wonder the crack has now gone out of the UK public - well on line anyway - pub crack is still in play thank fuck



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10216129/Jeremy-Corbyn-suing-Tory-councillor-shared-fake-photo-him.htm
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:38:24 AM »


THEY'LL BE SAYING THIS IS FAKE NEXT !!!   oleary
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:47:56 AM »
Welcome to 2021 where a politician goes legal over an obvious fake Twitter post  :meltdown:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 133



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:55:21 PM »
If that post is pukka he fucking well WANTS to sue the shithead
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 182


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:30:02 PM »
Wreath?
headset
Posts: 3 392


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:01:09 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:30:02 PM
Wreath?


:basil:

DULY NOTED BILL......AND AFTER CHECKING YOU ARE INDEED CORRECT
headset
Posts: 3 392


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:06:07 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:55:21 PM
If that post is pukka he fucking well WANTS to sue the shithead

monkey

COME ON BOB - SUING HIM THOUGH - A BIT HEAVY THAT LIKE FOR ME.


HE DID AFTER ALL LAY ONE FOR THAT IRA MEMBER DONT FORGET rava
myboro
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:04:28 AM »
Agree with bob and one day you may be sued for this
