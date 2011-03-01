Welcome,
November 19, 2021, 02:34:43 AM
Jeremy Corbyn & this fake reef photo
Author
Topic: Jeremy Corbyn & this fake reef photo (Read 229 times)
headset
Jeremy Corbyn & this fake reef photo
Naughty but it did give me a chuckle at the same time
Suing the bloke who done it - no wonder the crack has now gone out of the UK public - well on line anyway - pub crack is still in play thank fuck
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10216129/Jeremy-Corbyn-suing-Tory-councillor-shared-fake-photo-him.htm
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Jeremy Corbyn & this fake reef photo
THEY'LL BE SAYING THIS IS FAKE NEXT !!!
Itchy_ring
Re: Jeremy Corbyn & this fake reef photo
Welcome to 2021 where a politician goes legal over an obvious fake Twitter post
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Jeremy Corbyn & this fake reef photo
If that post is pukka he fucking well WANTS to sue the shithead
Bill Buxton
Re: Jeremy Corbyn & this fake reef photo
Wreath?
headset
Re: Jeremy Corbyn & this fake reef photo
Wreath?
DULY NOTED BILL......AND AFTER CHECKING YOU ARE INDEED CORRECT
headset
Re: Jeremy Corbyn & this fake reef photo
If that post is pukka he fucking well WANTS to sue the shithead
COME ON BOB - SUING HIM THOUGH - A BIT HEAVY THAT LIKE FOR ME.
HE DID AFTER ALL LAY ONE FOR THAT IRA MEMBER DONT FORGET
myboro
Re: Jeremy Corbyn & this fake reef photo
Agree with bob and one day you may be sued for this
