November 18, 2021, 09:06:59 AM
Armed Cops get the wrong man
Author
Topic: Armed Cops get the wrong man (Read 24 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 376
Armed Cops get the wrong man
«
on:
Today
at 07:41:02 AM »
He would have shit himself as an innocent man.
It makes you wonder what they are employing in the police force - given they are tooled up to the nines with guns as well
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16768703/ring-doorbell-wrong-address/
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 090
Re: Armed Cops get the wrong man
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:52:34 AM »
He's lucky, been a few shot before now under similar circumstances.
Loading...