Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 19, 2021, 09:44:55 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Human Traffickers earn £350k
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Human Traffickers earn £350k (Read 71 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 402
Human Traffickers earn £350k
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:16:21 AM »
a trip according to reports. Some coin they are making.
Then we have to house and feed them along with any social care costs...
Weak border force and legal system leeches
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10215021/STEPHEN-GLOVER-Tories-dont-tackle-immigration
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 402
Re: Human Traffickers earn £350k
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:19:33 AM »
Then it might cost £100k ahead to shift them to Albania ... ffs
At least shifting them to Albania might stem the flow to the UK.
Interesting read
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10214819/Channel-migrants-landing-UK-flown-new-asylum-centre-AL
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 879
Re: Human Traffickers earn £350k
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:13:26 AM »
The traffickers are probably Albanian
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...