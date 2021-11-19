Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 19, 2021, 09:44:55 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Human Traffickers earn £350k  (Read 71 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 402


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:16:21 AM »
a trip according to reports. Some coin they are making.

Then we have to house and feed them along with any social care costs...

Weak border force and legal system leeches


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10215021/STEPHEN-GLOVER-Tories-dont-tackle-immigration
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 402


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:19:33 AM »
Then it might cost £100k ahead to shift them to Albania ... ffs

At least shifting them to Albania might stem the flow to the UK.

Interesting read


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10214819/Channel-migrants-landing-UK-flown-new-asylum-centre-AL
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 879


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:13:26 AM »
The traffickers are probably Albanian  lost
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 