« on: Yesterday at 04:10:02 PM »



It's grim, to say the least when think 20k came over by illegal boat crossings.





Even the mp who gave the answer was cringing...





Brace yourself and the video at the bottom did give me a chuckle the cheeky bastards - launching their own boat. No wonder the is some anger amongst the UK tax payer..



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/16762410/just-five-illegal-migrants-returned-this-year/



Re: Migrant returns in 2021 « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:00:59 AM »



Germany gets more asylum seekers evey year compared to UK and France combined. France gets double the number of people asking for Asylum compared to UK.



The people causing issues in this country for the majority do not arrive by dinghy in the channel they use private jets and stir your hate.



Others sit in Parliment as Tory MP's laughing at you. Keep reading the Billionaire owned press, Sun, mail, Express, Telegraph and others. Keep missing the point, they love your hate it makes you trigger happy click bait







Oh and point me to the law which makes a person illegle for claiming Asylum where they decide.



Re: Migrant returns in 2021 « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:37:33 AM »



I will give you this answer though.



You might not like this bit but you can have it - I don't wont 20 odd thousand illegals/asylum seekers crossing the channel into England whether labour or the conservatives are in power.



Sorry if I didn't give you the answers you want to hear I would suggest you get yourself on fly me if you want a deep political debate - it's right up for stuff like that.





For the record its headlines like this in the link below that make me sick of all things labour..So dont expect me to change my vote anytime soon.



I'd rather get ripped off than blown to pieces off twats like her.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12163417/sir-keir-starmer-shamima-begum-support-backlash/



Re: Migrant returns in 2021 « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:33:45 AM »



Headset seems pretty politically clued up and up to date with the news, and who footballers are sleeping with Logged

Re: Migrant returns in 2021 « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:48:51 AM »