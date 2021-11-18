You will get a shock - Get a read and watch of this article and video.It's grim, to say the least when think 20k came over by illegal boat crossings.Even the mp who gave the answer was cringing...Brace yourself and the video at the bottom did give me a chuckle the cheeky bastards - launching their own boat. No wonder the is some anger amongst the UK tax payer..

Germany gets more asylum seekers evey year compared to UK and France combined. France gets double the number of people asking for Asylum compared to UK.



The people causing issues in this country for the majority do not arrive by dinghy in the channel they use private jets and stir your hate.



Others sit in Parliment as Tory MP's laughing at you. Keep reading the Billionaire owned press, Sun, mail, Express, Telegraph and others. Keep missing the point, they love your hate it makes you trigger happy click bait







Oh and point me to the law which makes a person illegle for claiming Asylum where they decide.



