Wow, Tory and Parlimentry corruption costing everybody is in the headlines and you are distracted by this. It costs you nothing and under international law we have to assess each case on its merits. You seem upset at due process.
Germany gets more asylum seekers evey year compared to UK and France combined. France gets double the number of people asking for Asylum compared to UK.
The people causing issues in this country for the majority do not arrive by dinghy in the channel they use private jets and stir your hate.
Others sit in Parliment as Tory MP's laughing at you. Keep reading the Billionaire owned press, Sun, mail, Express, Telegraph and others. Keep missing the point, they love your hate it makes you trigger happy click bait
Oh and point me to the law which makes a person illegle for claiming Asylum where they decide.