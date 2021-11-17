Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 17, 2021, 06:09:43 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Marcus Bettinelli  (Read 54 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 367


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:53:07 PM »
Had a nightmare at Boro - have you seen the poke he is getting at Chelsea not bad work this football lark if you can get it.

£35k a week for a third-choice keeper in Bettinelli - Only a mug would turn the premiership down - getting a game or not.


Some of the kids are on £10k a week lost


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16760773/worst-paid-premier-league-clubs-chelsea/
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 558



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:57:03 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:53:07 PM
Had a nightmare at Boro - have you seen the poke he is getting at Chelsea not bad work this football lark if you can get it.

£35k a week for a third-choice keeper in Bettinelli - Only a mug would turn the premiership down - getting a game or not.


Some of the kids are on £10k a week lost


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16760773/worst-paid-premier-league-clubs-chelsea/

We seem to be a production line for bench warming keepers on a good screw. Ross Turnbull, Brad Jones, Betinelli, Darren Randolph.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 367


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:15:29 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 03:57:03 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:53:07 PM
Had a nightmare at Boro - have you seen the poke he is getting at Chelsea not bad work this football lark if you can get it.

£35k a week for a third-choice keeper in Bettinelli - Only a mug would turn the premiership down - getting a game or not.


Some of the kids are on £10k a week lost


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16760773/worst-paid-premier-league-clubs-chelsea/

We seem to be a production line for bench warming keepers on a good screw. Ross Turnbull, Brad Jones, Betinelli, Darren Randolph.

Yes, having Boro keeper on your CV can do your bank balance some good sitting on the bench.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 