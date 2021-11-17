Welcome,
November 17, 2021, 06:09:43 PM
News:
Marcus Bettinelli
Topic: Marcus Bettinelli
Marcus Bettinelli
Had a nightmare at Boro - have you seen the poke he is getting at Chelsea not bad work this football lark if you can get it.
£35k a week for a third-choice keeper in Bettinelli - Only a mug would turn the premiership down - getting a game or not.
Some of the kids are on £10k a week
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16760773/worst-paid-premier-league-clubs-chelsea/
Re: Marcus Bettinelli
We seem to be a production line for bench warming keepers on a good screw. Ross Turnbull, Brad Jones, Betinelli, Darren Randolph.
Re: Marcus Bettinelli
Yes, having Boro keeper on your CV can do your bank balance some good sitting on the bench.
