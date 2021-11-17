headset

Online



Posts: 3 367





Posts: 3 367 Marcus Bettinelli « on: Today at 03:53:07 PM »



£35k a week for a third-choice keeper in Bettinelli - Only a mug would turn the premiership down - getting a game or not.





Some of the kids are on £10k a week





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16760773/worst-paid-premier-league-clubs-chelsea/ Had a nightmare at Boro - have you seen the poke he is getting at Chelsea not bad work this football lark if you can get it.£35k a week for a third-choice keeper in Bettinelli - Only a mug would turn the premiership down - getting a game or not.Some of the kids are on £10k a week Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 558







Posts: 4 558 Re: Marcus Bettinelli « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:57:03 PM » Quote from: headset on Today at 03:53:07 PM



£35k a week for a third-choice keeper in Bettinelli - Only a mug would turn the premiership down - getting a game or not.





Some of the kids are on £10k a week





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16760773/worst-paid-premier-league-clubs-chelsea/

Had a nightmare at Boro - have you seen the poke he is getting at Chelsea not bad work this football lark if you can get it.£35k a week for a third-choice keeper in Bettinelli - Only a mug would turn the premiership down - getting a game or not.Some of the kids are on £10k a week

We seem to be a production line for bench warming keepers on a good screw. Ross Turnbull, Brad Jones, Betinelli, Darren Randolph. We seem to be a production line for bench warming keepers on a good screw. Ross Turnbull, Brad Jones, Betinelli, Darren Randolph. Logged