November 17, 2021, 08:01:54 PM
FAO TM
Author
Topic: FAO TM (Read 102 times)
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 369
FAO TM
«
on:
Today
at 03:17:47 PM »
Have yer been riding around Stockton on a bike by the fountain ya fat cunt?
Did yer shout to a bloke from about 50 yards away Wor you looking at? He just stood there and looked at yer with ya 2 tall mates?
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 666
Re: FAO TM
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:29:26 PM »
That bloke was only 20 yards away he just looked 50 yards away
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 790
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: FAO TM
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:28:37 PM »
STRANGE PERSON !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 790
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: FAO TM
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:26:06 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
