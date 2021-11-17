Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 17, 2021, 06:09:30 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Duffer Vs Charlie Bronson  (Read 50 times)
TechnoTronic
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 369


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:13:16 PM »
You fink that The Duffer would have lamped Charles Bronson?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 789


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:30:13 PM »
DON'Y KNOW. EMAIL HIM AND SEE !!!

thedufferofboro@hotmail.com
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 