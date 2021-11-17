Welcome,
November 17, 2021, 06:09:30 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Duffer Vs Charlie Bronson
Author
Topic: The Duffer Vs Charlie Bronson (Read 50 times)
TechnoTronic
Posts: 369
The Duffer Vs Charlie Bronson
«
on:
Today
at 03:13:16 PM »
You fink that The Duffer would have lamped Charles Bronson?
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 789
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: The Duffer Vs Charlie Bronson
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:30:13 PM »
DON'Y KNOW. EMAIL HIM AND SEE !!!
thedufferofboro@hotmail.com
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
