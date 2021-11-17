You fink that The Duffer would have lamped Charles Bronson?

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 789





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 789JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: The Duffer Vs Charlie Bronson « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:30:13 PM »



thedufferofboro@hotmail.com DON'Y KNOW. EMAIL HIM AND SEE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats