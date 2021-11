headset

Offline



Posts: 3 359





Posts: 3 359 Randy Andy In the news again « on: Today at 07:09:47 AM »



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10209885/RICHARD-KAY-grateful-Duke-York-remains-man-paid-1-5 Getting a few quid from a donor ... once the queen dies he will get cut adrift from the royal family he brings too much shame & headlines to them now. Logged