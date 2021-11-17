Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 17, 2021
Author Topic: The Taffs & the Jocks  (Read 108 times)
headset
Posts: 3 360


« on: Today at 06:59:10 AM »
In to the World Cup playoffs - I know the is no love lost between us all when it comes to football.

I still like to see them qualify for tournaments if only to take the piss later on. So im in the fingers crossed they qualify camp monkey
Robbso
Posts: 15 372


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:36:14 AM »
Fuck them. I wish on them what they wish on us. I hope they get battered :homer:
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 087


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:50:13 AM »
Scots are always good value for a laugh at finals and I enjoy the Irish being involved, Welsh I can take or leave either way.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 393

Infant Herpes


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:44:54 PM »
Fuck the pair of them in the ear. Bunch of England hating wankers walking around in Manure, Liverpool and Chelsea tops. Wanting someone like Rashford to score for United, but break his leg for England. Explain that. Schizophrenic cunts. And look at their national emblems. A fucking leek and a thistle! Many people are pleased to receive a bunch of roses, I doubt anycunt has ever asked for a bunch of fucking thistles.
