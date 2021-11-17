Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Taffs & the Jocks
Author
Topic: The Taffs & the Jocks
headset
The Taffs & the Jocks
In to the World Cup playoffs - I know the is no love lost between us all when it comes to football.
I still like to see them qualify for tournaments if only to take the piss later on. So im in the fingers crossed they qualify camp
Robbso
Re: The Taffs & the Jocks
Fuck them. I wish on them what they wish on us. I hope they get battered
Itchy_ring
Re: The Taffs & the Jocks
Scots are always good value for a laugh at finals and I enjoy the Irish being involved, Welsh I can take or leave either way.
Ollyboro
Re: The Taffs & the Jocks
Fuck the pair of them in the ear. Bunch of England hating wankers walking around in Manure, Liverpool and Chelsea tops. Wanting someone like Rashford to score for United, but break his leg for England. Explain that. Schizophrenic cunts. And look at their national emblems. A fucking leek and a thistle! Many people are pleased to receive a bunch of roses, I doubt anycunt has ever asked for a bunch of fucking thistles.
