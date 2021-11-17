headset

Offline



Posts: 3 360





Posts: 3 360 The Taffs & the Jocks « on: Today at 06:59:10 AM »



I still like to see them qualify for tournaments if only to take the piss later on. So im in the fingers crossed they qualify camp In to the World Cup playoffs - I know the is no love lost between us all when it comes to football.I still like to see them qualify for tournaments if only to take the piss later on. So im in the fingers crossed they qualify camp Logged