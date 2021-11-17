Welcome,
November 17, 2021, 11:38:45 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Taffs & the Jocks
Author
Topic: The Taffs & the Jocks
headset
The Taffs & the Jocks
In to the World Cup playoffs - I know the is no love lost between us all when it comes to football.
I still like to see them qualify for tournaments if only to take the piss later on. So im in the fingers crossed they qualify camp
Robbso
Re: The Taffs & the Jocks
Fuck them. I wish on them what they wish on us. I hope they get battered
