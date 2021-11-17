headset

Wayne Rooney « on: Today at 06:41:34 AM »



He is a twat when it comes to putting his cock about but gets a bit of respect from me for sticking with Derby -. They are still cheating bastards and I hope they struggle for years to come. Wayne however gets a pat on the back..... Can he keep them in league 1 with the dirty Mackems is the big challenge for him now





