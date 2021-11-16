Welcome,
November 16, 2021, 03:11:36 PM
Mendy hit with more charges
Mendy hit with more charges (Read 65 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 083
Mendy hit with more charges
«
on:
Today
at 12:48:12 PM »
2 more rape charges added to the charge sheet, looking at a long time in jail if convicted
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 345
Re: Mendy hit with more charges
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:56:58 PM »
Some bird coming to him -
Footy player or not you would need some legal team to get you off 6 rape charges ...
One is bad enough and he is on remand so the must be plenty of evidence on the dirty nonce twat in waiting...,,, the sick fucker
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 575
Re: Mendy hit with more charges
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:29:05 PM »
Reckon its a grooming gang kinda thing.
Tory Cunt
