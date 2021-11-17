headset

Online



Posts: 3 354





Posts: 3 354 Grease the film banned « on: Yesterday at 09:52:48 AM »







I think its time to stop the planet and all get off.. Great film from my youth and still is to this date.





The world has its problems alright and the outraged cult is one of them....





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10206091/Perth-schools-scrap-performance-Grease-students-complaine



from Aussie school... for sexism - FFS -jesus christ or whatever phrase you would use.I think its time to stop the planet and all get off.. Great film from my youth and still is to this date.The world has its problems alright and the outraged cult is one of them.... Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 787





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 787JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Grease the film banned « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:29:17 AM » YER CSN'T FART THESE DAYS !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 137





Posts: 7 137 Re: Grease the film banned « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:59:20 PM » Honestly, the whole think stinks of "political correctness gone mad"! (Or "woke" if your spelling's a bit lacking) Sadly we live in a sanitised world ruled by the permanently offended who find fault where only innocence and fun exists! They'll saying Seven Brides For Seven Brothers is all about abduction and rape next! You couldn't make it up! Logged