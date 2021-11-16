Welcome,
November 16, 2021, 12:01:53 PM
Grease the film banned
Author
Topic: Grease the film banned (Read 70 times)
headset
Posts: 3 343
Grease the film banned
Today
at 09:52:48 AM »
from Aussie school... for sexism - FFS -jesus christ or whatever phrase you would use.
I think its time to stop the planet and all get off.. Great film from my youth and still is to this date.
The world has its problems alright and the outraged cult is one of them....
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10206091/Perth-schools-scrap-performance-Grease-students-complaine
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 785
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Grease the film banned
Today
at 10:29:17 AM »
YER CSN'T FART THESE DAYS !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
