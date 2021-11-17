Welcome,
November 17, 2021, 06:19:12 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boris Johnson - Old Fella
Author
Topic: Boris Johnson - Old Fella (Read 124 times)
headset
Posts: 3 354
Boris Johnson - Old Fella
Yesterday
at 09:35:44 AM »
Not that one
his dad only accused of slapping a birds arse
A few year back now - so you've got to ask why come forward today -
You'd get a bit of a telling-off or a slap off the bird for that 20 yr ago ...
You get nonced off now and put on the register
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10205867/Stanley-Johnson-accused-smacking-Tory-MP-Caroline-
Yesterday
at 09:37:57 AM by headset
»
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 575
Re: Boris Johnson - Old Fella
Yesterday
at 09:48:55 AM »
A lass grabbed my cock in Club M 20 odd years ago!
Where do I sign up?
headset
Posts: 3 354
Re: Boris Johnson - Old Fella
Today
at 06:13:57 AM »
Yesterday
at 09:48:55 AM
A lass grabbed my cock in Club M 20 odd years ago!
Where do I sign up?
I hope she had it in her mouth later on
