Author Topic: I THINK THEY`LL TAKE IT OFF HIM !!!  (Read 106 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Yesterday at 09:01:39 PM »
SAKAS GOAL !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:16:00 PM »
Seems like yer were on the ball here TM mate
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:35:05 AM »
THEY TOOK IT OFF HIM !!!   souey
