Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 16, 2021, 08:22:41 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SLAAAAAABBBBBHEAD
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: SLAAAAAABBBBBHEAD (Read 27 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 781
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
SLAAAAAABBBBBHEAD
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:51:56 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 3 337
Re: SLAAAAAABBBBBHEAD
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:04:58 AM »
That's 2 England games on the bounce - if only I did friendlies and qualifiers - I would be quids in ..
Still want them to win just don't bother watching the walk over games
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...