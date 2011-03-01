Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 16, 2021, 08:22:35 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Belarus
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Belarus (Read 108 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 126
Belarus
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:26:16 PM »
Can go get fucked, using these poor people as pawns
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 442
Crabamity
Re: Belarus
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:13:53 PM »
He is one nasty bastard.
Definitely one who wouldnt be afraid to use chemical or nuclear weapons. Worse than the chubby North Korean fellar by far
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 079
Re: Belarus
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:17:21 PM »
No moral what so ever
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 337
Re: Belarus
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:11:35 AM »
Yes, a right naughty bastard!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...