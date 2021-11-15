Welcome,
November 15, 2021, 11:37:54 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SO WHAT`S THE SCORE GOING TO BE TONIGHT ???
Author
Topic: SO WHAT`S THE SCORE GOING TO BE TONIGHT ??? (Read 57 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
SO WHAT`S THE SCORE GOING TO BE TONIGHT ???
10-0 ???
HOW ABOUT 5-0 6-0 7-0
£1000 ON EACH ???
YERV GOT TO SPECULATE TO ACCUMULATE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Re: SO WHAT`S THE SCORE GOING TO BE TONIGHT ???
TIGHTEN UP NOW SAN MARINO !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Re: SO WHAT`S THE SCORE GOING TO BE TONIGHT ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
calamity
Re: SO WHAT`S THE SCORE GOING TO BE TONIGHT ???
England never really go on to pump teams like this. Should comfortably be double figures by the end!
