November 15, 2021, 11:37:54 PM
Topic: SO WHAT`S THE SCORE GOING TO BE TONIGHT ???
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 06:30:49 PM »
10-0 ???   

HOW ABOUT 5-0 6-0 7-0

£1000 ON EACH ???

YERV GOT TO SPECULATE TO ACCUMULATE !!!   mcl
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:01:44 PM »
TIGHTEN UP NOW SAN MARINO !!!   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:11:35 PM »
 souey
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:15:12 PM »
England never really go on to pump teams like this. Should comfortably be double figures by the end!
