November 21, 2021, 04:58:21 PM
Author Topic: Further Lockdowns  (Read 479 times)
headset
« on: November 15, 2021, 04:40:23 PM »
this winter - A possibility going off the mail article from Boris.

I'm not keen on another Chrimbo locked up - i was hoping for a good old festive piss-up with plenty of live sport.


Winston will be happy if he reading this -------------------- he was after another lockdown the lazy workshy bastard monkey

Get your boosters folks


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10202973/Government-ramps-programme-winter-
Winston
« Reply #1 on: November 16, 2021, 03:59:40 PM »
Youre a cheeky bastard

I only got furloughed because I was crap at my job, apparently, and me and the other worst performers got furloughed

So maybe I am  
« Last Edit: November 16, 2021, 04:49:14 PM by Winston » Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: November 16, 2021, 07:11:16 PM »
It's bollocks, don't think they would get public backing for another one now
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: November 16, 2021, 07:56:51 PM »
Not for the vaccinated....... rava :homer:
Winston
« Reply #4 on: November 16, 2021, 08:06:12 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 16, 2021, 07:56:51 PM
Not for the vaccinated....... rava :homer:

Wont happen in this country; a lockdown for vaccinated

Because most of the virus traveled to the UK through UK holidaymakers bringing it back here.

So my guess would be a lockdown will come after international flights are stopped

*So the argument is why should the unvaccinated be punished when arguably the UK holidaymakers brought it back

Why not lockdown package holidays such as the ski  season which in 2020 in the Alps was bringing thousands of infected Brits back with the virus?
« Last Edit: November 16, 2021, 08:23:48 PM by Winston » Logged
headset
« Reply #5 on: November 17, 2021, 06:02:57 AM »
I wouldn't 100% rule any lockdowns out but would be surprised to see them in play over here - I think our injection programme is more advanced than other countries - so should see us through winter ok.


Pubs & hospitality will be the first to get it  - if it does happen - I doubt it will affect others - 
headset
« Reply #6 on: November 18, 2021, 04:41:50 PM »
EUROPES ON RED ALERT....


GOOD TO SEE THE UK NOWHERE NEAR THAT LIST :ukfist:


LET'S HOPE IT STAYS THAT WAY FOR THE UK.....


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16773932/europe-another-christmas-lockdown-belgian-pm-signals-red/
kippers
« Reply #7 on: November 19, 2021, 08:12:09 AM »
We need to stop publishing positive test results every fucking day. It's a figure that is easily manipulated by the powers that be to get exactly what they want. 
  Hospital admissions have plateaued  for months.
Winston
« Reply #8 on: November 19, 2021, 12:41:32 PM »
Full lockdown for Austria now 

And compulsory vaccines from February 

How did Headset miss this development? Christ hes slipping  mcl Im having to do his job and he calls me lazy!

 
headset
« Reply #9 on: November 19, 2021, 12:46:03 PM »
I CANT SPAM THE BOARD TOO MUCH - I HAVE TO GIVE OTHERS A VOICE - OR I WILL BE ACCUSED OFF BULLYING OPINION INTO PEOPLE - THIS AINT RAW  rava
headset
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:36:34 PM »
IT'S GETTING A BIT TASTY AROUND EUROPE ON THE COVID & VACCINE JAB FRONT.

THE GERMANS ARE GOING ALL MANDATORY .... THAT WILL BE INTERESTING  monkey


IT LOOKS LIKE WE THE UK ARE RIGHT AHEAD OF THE GAME ..

WELL DONE TO ALL CONCERNED :ukfist:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16803110/germany-makes-covid-vaccines-mandatory/
