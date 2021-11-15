headset

Online



Posts: 3 354





Posts: 3 354 Further Lockdowns « on: November 15, 2021, 04:40:23 PM »



I'm not keen on another Chrimbo locked up - i was hoping for a good old festive piss-up with plenty of live sport.





Winston will be happy if he reading this -------------------- he was after another lockdown the lazy workshy bastard



Get your boosters folks





Winston

Offline



Posts: 372





Posts: 372 Re: Further Lockdowns « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:59:40 PM »



I only got furloughed because I was crap at my job, apparently, and me and the other worst performers got furloughed



So maybe I am Youre a cheeky bastardI only got furloughed because I was crap at my job, apparently, and me and the other worst performers got furloughedSo maybe I am « Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:49:14 PM by Winston » Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 086





Posts: 3 086 Re: Further Lockdowns « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:11:16 PM » It's bollocks, don't think they would get public backing for another one now Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 372





Posts: 372 Re: Further Lockdowns « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:06:12 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:56:51 PM

Not for the vaccinated.......

Wont happen in this country; a lockdown for vaccinated



Because most of the virus traveled to the UK through UK holidaymakers bringing it back here.



So my guess would be a lockdown will come after international flights are stopped



*So the argument is why should the unvaccinated be punished when arguably the UK holidaymakers brought it back



