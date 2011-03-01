Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Further Lockdowns  (Read 206 times)
« on: Yesterday at 04:40:23 PM »
this winter - A possibility going off the mail article from Boris.

I'm not keen on another Chrimbo locked up - i was hoping for a good old festive piss-up with plenty of live sport.


Winston will be happy if he reading this -------------------- he was after another lockdown the lazy workshy bastard monkey

Get your boosters folks


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10202973/Government-ramps-programme-winter-
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:59:40 PM »
Youre a cheeky bastard

I only got furloughed because I was crap at my job, apparently, and me and the other worst performers got furloughed

So maybe I am  
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:11:16 PM »
It's bollocks, don't think they would get public backing for another one now
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:56:51 PM »
Not for the vaccinated....... rava :homer:
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:06:12 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:56:51 PM
Not for the vaccinated....... rava :homer:

Wont happen in this country; a lockdown for vaccinated

Because most of the virus traveled to the UK through UK holidaymakers bringing it back here.

So my guess would be a lockdown will come after international flights are stopped

*So the argument is why should the unvaccinated be punished when arguably the UK holidaymakers brought it back

Why not lockdown package holidays such as the ski  season which in 2020 in the Alps was bringing thousands of infected Brits back with the virus?
