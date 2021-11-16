Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 16, 2021, 06:05:17 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Further Lockdowns  (Read 150 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 346


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:40:23 PM »
this winter - A possibility going off the mail article from Boris.

I'm not keen on another Chrimbo locked up - i was hoping for a good old festive piss-up with plenty of live sport.


Winston will be happy if he reading this -------------------- he was after another lockdown the lazy workshy bastard monkey

Get your boosters folks


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10202973/Government-ramps-programme-winter-
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 370


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:59:40 PM »
Youre a cheeky bastard

I only got furloughed because I was crap at my job, apparently, and me and the other worst performers got furloughed

So maybe I am  
« Last Edit: Today at 04:49:14 PM by Winston » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 