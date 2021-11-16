Welcome,
November 16, 2021, 06:05:17 PM
Further Lockdowns
Author
Topic: Further Lockdowns (Read 150 times)
headset
Posts: 3 346
Further Lockdowns
Yesterday
at 04:40:23 PM
this winter - A possibility going off the mail article from Boris.
I'm not keen on another Chrimbo locked up - i was hoping for a good old festive piss-up with plenty of live sport.
Winston will be happy if he reading this -------------------- he was after another lockdown the lazy workshy bastard
Get your boosters folks
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10202973/Government-ramps-programme-winter-
Winston
Posts: 370
Re: Further Lockdowns
Today
at 03:59:40 PM
Youre a cheeky bastard
I only got furloughed because I was crap at my job, apparently, and me and the other worst performers got furloughed
So maybe I am
Today
Today at 04:49:14 PM by Winston
