November 15, 2021, 07:38:13 PM
Sat laughing
Author
Topic: Sat laughing
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Sat laughing
Today
at 02:54:44 PM »
A "Boycott Tesco" hashtag has been trending on Twitter after the supermarket giant released an advert where Santa Claus shows he's fully vaccinated.
touchy fuckers
headset
Re: Sat laughing
Today
at 04:09:01 PM »
The is that many brainwashed - plenty will take note
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Sat laughing
Today
at 04:45:22 PM »
HAS IT GONE VIRAL ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Squarewheelbike
Re: Sat laughing
Today
at 05:26:44 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 02:54:44 PM
A "Boycott Tesco" hashtag has been trending on Twitter after the supermarket giant released an advert where Santa Claus shows he's fully vaccinated.
touchy fuckers
No doubt the anti-vaxxers will unleash another of their Stomach Battalions to besiege a branch of Tesco's that closed years ago!
Billy Balfour
Re: Sat laughing
Today
at 07:09:27 PM »
'Sitting'
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Sat laughing
Today
at 07:17:45 PM »
Yes I knew that, but left it at common usage, Billy
