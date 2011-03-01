Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Sat laughing  (Read 77 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 02:54:44 PM »
A "Boycott Tesco" hashtag has been trending on Twitter after the supermarket giant released an advert where Santa Claus shows he's fully vaccinated.

 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: touchy fuckers  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:09:01 PM »



The is that many brainwashed - plenty will take note
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:45:22 PM »
HAS IT GONE VIRAL ???   :pd:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:26:44 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:54:44 PM
A "Boycott Tesco" hashtag has been trending on Twitter after the supermarket giant released an advert where Santa Claus shows he's fully vaccinated.

 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: touchy fuckers  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:

No doubt the anti-vaxxers will unleash another of their Stomach Battalions to besiege a branch of Tesco's that closed years ago!
