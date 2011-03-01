Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Video of the Liverpool car bomb going off  (Read 150 times)
headset
« on: Today at 10:40:51 AM »
someone's leaked a cctv picture or caught it all on the phone..


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10203173/Moment-Poppy-Day-car-bomb-EXPLODES-Video-shows-taxi-stop-outside
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:54:58 AM »
Has to be a snack bar attack - even the English idiots in this world wouldn't have a pop at a hospital.

At least the dirty fucker whatever nationally he is - is dead - no more money wasted on him in jail fees.


Still have to pay for the bomb factory lot/ and those nicked on Merseyside...
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:33:17 PM »
Me? I'm old. What the feck is a snack bar attack?  :duh:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:42:41 PM »
Alans snack bar. One less Islamic git.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:57:54 PM »
 charles
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:22:21 PM »
I wonder any of these swine came here on rubber boats.
