November 15, 2021, 12:26:02 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Video of the Liverpool car bomb going off
Topic: Video of the Liverpool car bomb going off (Read 67 times)
headset
Video of the Liverpool car bomb going off
Today
at 10:40:51 AM »
someone's leaked a cctv picture or caught it all on the phone..
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10203173/Moment-Poppy-Day-car-bomb-EXPLODES-Video-shows-taxi-stop-outside
headset
Re: Video of the Liverpool car bomb going off
Today
at 10:54:58 AM »
Has to be a snack bar attack - even the English idiots in this world wouldn't have a pop at a hospital.
At least the dirty fucker whatever nationally he is - is dead - no more money wasted on him in jail fees.
Still have to pay for the bomb factory lot/ and those nicked on Merseyside...
