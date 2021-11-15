Welcome,
November 15, 2021, 12:25:56 PM
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Topic: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Read 52 times)
headset
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Today
at 10:09:21 AM »
Some boy - likes a shoulder charge he does
A tad funny but still a dirty bastard for doing it.
Zlatan gets his man...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10202909/Zlatan-Ibrahimovic-BANNED-Swedens-World-Cup-play-leg-
